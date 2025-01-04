Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: jason momoa, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – Jason Momoa Shares A Pic Of The Script

Jason Momoa has joined the DC Universe as Lobo, and he shared a picture of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow script in hand to celebrate.

A couple of days ago, Jason Momoa officially rejoined the DC Universe. After starring as Arthur Curry in several movies, Momoa has voiced on several occasions how much love he has for the character of Lobo. However, there wasn't a place for Lobo in the last version of the DC Universe. It seems that Momoa's love for the character and previous working relationship with DC came in handy because he officially joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has Lobo. Momoa confirmed the news on his official Instagram, while DC Studios Co-Mega Boss James Gunn also confirmed the casting on several social media accounts.

Momoa is turning himself into a one-man hype machine yet again as today he shared a video of himself sitting in front of a fire with the script of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in hand, and on the cover, it says, "For Lobo's Eyes Only." The caption of the post says, BOOM Day 3 of 2025 I AM LOBO #letsfraggingo aloha j"

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Starts Filming In January

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project, which has a writer, Ana Nogueira, was announced back in November 2023. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." We don't have any other plot details aside from the release date, June 26, 2026, for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but the production is set to start on January 13th.

