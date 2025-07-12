Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: superman, Superman (2025)

Superman: Bonnie Discepolo on James Gunn, Nicholas Hoult, Lore & More

Bonnie Discepolo (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3) spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with James Gunn for Superman, embracing lore & more.

Working on something as huge as Superman would be a dream come true for many comic book and pop culture fans, and it became a reality for Bonnie Discepolo. Since bursting into the scene in the 2002 Chinese film C.E.O., she's been busy working her way through TV and film with roles on House, The Young and the Restless, Murder in the First, My Crazy Ex, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Chicago Med, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023), Hypnotic (2023), and Fire Country. Discepolo spoke to Bleeding Cool about how her prior experience working with writer-director James Gunn landed her the role of Ms. Jessop, one of Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) associates; catching up on the Superman lore, how cast and crew became family on and off set, working with Hoult, and the weight of being part of the franchise.

Superman: Bonnie Discepolo on Embracing Her Latest Challenge

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Superman?'

That's a great question. I have been friends with Jen [Holland] and James, and I did a small role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023). James asked me if I wanted to come be one of the people working with Lex, and I said, "Yes, and thank you," and then I tried to be cool and not act like it was the most amazing thing that had ever happened.

It'd be hard for me, too. [Discepolo laughs]

I was like, I'm fine. Yeah, I am chill. I'm very chill.

How familiar are you with the lore? Did you read the comic books, watch the movies, or TV shows?

I would say I am "regular American" level of the lore, it feels like it's our sort of Greek mythology. Growing up, I watched all the 'Superman's', but I wouldn't say I had thought about it recently, until James asked me to do it. I was like, "Oh, wait, what does this mean? I need to understand what I'm getting involved with." I started reading the comics and trying to educate myself, because I want to understand and know what I am getting to be a part of, but I hadn't thought about it in a while until 'Superman' came up and then I was like, "Oh, I better brush up on my Superman knowledge."

Did James ask you which issues to focus on?

You may know this already, but everything is crazy top secret. It's been more immersing myself in the world and then getting to be there and observe what story they're telling.

You're part of Lex's crew. Did you get many opportunities to chat with Nick?

Yeah, Nick's amazing. Everyone was working hard when we were working, on set, totally and completely devoted in focus to what we're doing, because it's this incredibly challenging, beautiful thing we're creating. We're then off hanging out and having dinners. It was like, "Work is off, we're having fun." We're not talking about the movie. We're talking about life, kids, travel, and skiing. Everybody who worked on this film, I think, feels this sense of warmth, connection, and affinity toward each other, but I don't think we were probing each other's minds.

What was Nick like as a person? Did you get a chance to get to know him?

Nick is incredible, kind, generous, hardworking, and talented. Watching him work, sometimes when we're doing scenes, I was like, "Oh, wait, but focus. You can't be admiring what he's working on. You have to say something."

Since this is your second time working with James, do you get to do more this time in this film, compared to 'Guardians'?

'Guardians' was awesome. I was a little pink alien for one little scene, but 'Superman' was life-changing, and the most amazing thing I've ever gotten to be a part of. I can't believe it's coming out. I haven't seen the film yet, so the idea of seeing it at the premiere with everyone…it's big. I don't know, I keep getting emotional in these [interviews], because we shot it a year ago. It was incredible at the time, but it doesn't feel real.

Now that it's coming out, the gravity of being a part of this American lore and retelling this story is so important. The things we watch as children that move us and inspire us, especially a character about empathy, doing good, and trying to be helpful in the world, are important. Getting to be a part of that for a new generation of kids feels so meaningful. To be able to impact people who are seeing it now, and have the memory of seeing it for the first time as kids, and the hope and excitement, feels momentous in a way I don't think film always necessarily gets the chance to feel.

Warner Bros. Superman, which also stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabella Merced, Wendell Pierce, and Beck Bennett, is now playing in theaters.

