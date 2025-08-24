Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: superman

Superman: Building The Justice Gang Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Warner Bros. released a new extended behind-the-scenes featurette for Superman, which digs into everything needed to bring The Justice Gang to the big screen.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils an extended behind-the-scenes featurette for the new Superman movie online.

The featurette explores the making of The Justice Gang, from costuming choices to special effects magic.

Fans get unprecedented access to the filmmaking process, previously hidden in home release extras.

Featurette highlights the collaborative work needed to bring iconic DC characters to the screen.

Superman is out on digital, but Warner Bros. is still throwing us new content online if we want it. For a very long time, the idea of anything that examined the behind-the-scenes aspect of films wasn't easy to find. It was buried in the special features of home releases or only shown via special screenings in film schools. However, the internet has opened the door for people to really start to learn what goes into each frame of their favorite movie. While most of it is good, like people giving lots of love to jobs that don't always get the spotlight aside from technical categories during the Oscars, but it's not all good, like a bunch of people apparently not knowing what a director does if social media the other week was anything to go by. We take the good and bad.

In this case, the good is another extended featurette for Superman, which digs into all of the pieces that had to come together to bring the various members of The Justice Gang to the big screen. We see everything from everyone deciding just how much of a bowl cut Guy Garner will have to the complex blend of special effects makeup and costuming that went into bringing Metamorpho to life. People today don't realize how blessed we are to have such ready access to what goes on behind the camera at sets, even if the footage we are getting is just as edited and curated as the movie itself.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which was in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!