Superman: Check Out The First 10 Minutes In This Extended Preview

Superman is officially available for purchase on digital, and Warner Bros. released the first ten minutes as an extended preview for fans to check out.

Superman is officially available for purchase on digital if you haven't had the chance to see the movie in theaters yet or if you want to see it again. The movie is also chugging along at the box office, so Warner Bros. is essentially hitting multiple markets now. If someone wants to go see Superman in theaters, they absolutely can, and if they want to watch it at home, now you can do that too. However, if you haven't seen the film and are on the fence, Warner Bros. released an extended preview of the movie, which is the first ten minutes. This move is hit or miss with people; some really like it because the audience gets a very clear idea of what they are in for and can make a decision based on that. Others are as keen on the idea, but specifically don't like it when studios release extended previews for new release films in theaters. For digital and home releases, people tend to be more forgiving. The next Superman Saga movie in the pipeline is Supergirl , which is slated for June 2026, and James Gunn just confirmed he has finished the treatment for the next entry he is planning to write and direct.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which was in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

