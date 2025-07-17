Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: judge dredd

Taika Waititi Is Set To Direct A New Adaptation Of Judge Dredd

Revealed in a new package hitting the Hollywood marketplace, Taika Waititi is reportedly attached to direct a new big screen adaptation of Judge Dredd.

Article Summary Taika Waititi is attached to direct a new Judge Dredd movie, announced in a fresh Hollywood package.

Drew Pearce, known for Free Guy and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, will pen the script for the reboot.

The film is expected to focus more on the original comics, blending dark humor and world-building elements.

Producers hope to launch a Judge Dredd universe, with plans for more movies and potential shows in the future.

It seems we will get another big screen adaptation of Judge Dredd. It's still a crime that Dredd in 2012 failed to find an audience. Perhaps it was the 3D aspect that turned people off, maybe people didn't quite understand what was going on, there are so many reasons that the movie flopped, and they are all terrible because history has been insanely kind to it. Unfortunately, becoming a cult classic after the fact does not usually yield more sequels or content later on down the line, so we've had very little Judge Dredd content in the last decade. There has been a TV show hanging out in development hell since 2017, and the pandemic really killed any chance Judge Dredd: Mega-City One would see the light of day.

However, it appears we are getting another big screen attempt, and the director of choice is probably the last one you would expect for this property. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taika Waititi is set to direct a new Judge Dredd film in a package that has just hit the market. Drew Pearce, who wrote Free Guy and the best Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, is attached to write the script. Producers include Dredd rights holders Chris Kingsley, Jason Kingsley, and Ben Smith of Rebellion Developments, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, Jeremy Platt, Natalie Viscuso, and Pearce.

THR sources aren't giving much away about the plot, but "the pitch is said to take inspiration more from the comics than the previous screen iterations, leaning into the world-building and dark humor. It is also meant to be a fun sci-fi blockbuster that nonetheless speaks to this moment in culture. The desire is to see the movie launch a Dredd universe that could be explored with additional movies and shows across various platforms."

This doesn't quite line up with what we've seen from Waititi in the past, but it sounds like this is a passion project for both him and Pearce, with THR's sources saying they "both grew up with the books and are friends who have been trying to find a project to work on together for years." Well, love for the source material is a step in the right direction for any project, so expect a studio to jump on this package sooner rather than later. Everything about this sounds like good news for Judge Dredd fans who have been hanging out in limbo for years with nothing but a TV concept that never came to be and a lot of judgment toward those who didn't support the 2012 film.

