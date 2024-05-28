Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: Jacob Batalon, sony pictures, Tarot

Tarot Now Available On Digital Services To Buy Or Rent

Tarot is now available to watch at home on your favorite digital service, either to rent or to buy, just in case you missed it in theaters.

Article Summary 'Tarot' film is now available for home viewing through digital rent or purchase.

Starring Harriet Slater and Jacob Batalon, with Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg at the helm.

Digital release includes three behind-the-scenes featurettes for fans.

No confirmation on disc release; streaming options provided for immediate access.

Tarot came and went from theaters pretty quickly earlier this month, and as of today, the film is available to watch at home. You can either buy or rent the movie, starring Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon. The film is written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. The digital release includes three featurettes as well, in case you want to see a bit behind the scenes from the making of the film. Since the first trailer was released, this one felt intriguing, and those that I know who saw it liked it enough. It should play well at home.

Tarot Synopsis

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else's deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings. Written for the Screen and Directed by: Spenser Cohen & Anna Halberg. Produced by: Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz, Dutton Scott Glassgold. Executive Producers: Andrew Pfeffer, Scott Strauss, Anna Halberg, Spenser Cohen. Cast: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon.

A Twist of Fate: Making the Film

Circle of Friends

Killer Outtakes

There is no word yet on whether this is going to get a disc release, so if it does, I would look for it in the fall. That is not a guarantee anymore, so it may even have to wait until one of the specialty labels, like Vinegar Syndrome of Scream Factory, can get a hold of it from Sony. For now, if you missed this one like I did, you can still watch it at home.

Tarot is available on your preferred streaming service today for rent or buy.

