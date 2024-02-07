Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour To Debut On Disney+ On March 15th

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will debut on Disney+ starting March 15th, which includes the song "cardigan" and more.

Article Summary Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) streams on Disney+ March 15th with new songs.

Concert film bypassed major studios, earning over $260M at the box office.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms exclusive streaming deal for the Swift concert.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film set records as top-selling concert movie ever.

There is absolutely no denying the cultural juggernaut of Taylor Swift, and at the end of last year, she showed everyone that when you have enough power, you can make your own rules. Concert movies are in no way a new thing. Still, Swift decided that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour wouldn't go through any major distribution studio and instead would be distributed directly to AMC and Cinemark. It turned the industry on its head and showed that you don't have to do the same thing as everyone else to be successful. And successful they were as the film brought in over $260 million at the box office on a budget of $10-$20 million. The question of where the movie would end up streaming was always something that Swift and her people would have to eventually contend with because even Taylor Swift can't launch her own streaming service [yet]. So it was a surprise during the Disney Investor Call today when CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) would be streaming to Disney+ starting on March 15th. Also, you're getting new songs, so if you saw the movie in theaters, you'll have to watch this streaming version at least once to see the new footage.

Press Release:

Today, Disney+ announced that "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "' The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!