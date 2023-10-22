Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Killers of the Flower Moon, taylor swift, Weekend Box Office

Taylor Swift Still Rules The Weekend Box Office, Beating Scorsese

Martin Scorsese put up a good fight, but Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour film once again ruled the Weekend Box Office.

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour film won a second straight weekend at the box office, pulling in another $32 million after a huge debut last week. So far, the film, already the top domestic concert film of all time, has pulled in $131 million, by far the biggest release of the fall. Not bad for a movie that didn't even have a release date until August 31st. Also, the film is only playing on the weekends in most markets, so who knows where it would be if they were doing weeknight shows as well. The two-week reign will end next week, though; more on that in a minute.

Taylor Swift Takes Out Scorsese

Taylor Swift put a bit of a damper on the release of the new Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will open in second with $23 million. Not only did Swift mania continue this weekend, but at 3 hours and 26 minutes, the lengthy runtime prevented more film screenings and may have turned off some who don't feel like going to a movie that long anymore. Nevertheless, Apple and Paramount will take it, as the film will continue playing for weeks. Third place was The Exorcist: Believer with $5.6 million, finally sending it over the $50 million mark. Fourth was Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie with $4.4 million, and rounding out the top five was the annual re-release of A Nightmare Before Christmas with $4.1 million. Fun fact: after all the re-releases over the years and its original run, the beloved holiday classic still has not crossed the $100 million threshold. Wild.

The weekend box office top five for October 20th:

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Film- $32 million Killers of the Flower Moon- $23 million The Exorcist: Believer- $5.6 million Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie- $4.4 million A Nightmare Before Christmas- $4.1 million

Next week, one of the most anticipated films of the year, though some of you reading this will have no idea how big it will be. Blumhouse unleashes their Five Nights At Freddy's adaptation, both in theaters and on Peacock. I have long thought this will score big in theaters, even with the Peacock release. Remember: they did the same thing with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends and still scored openings over $40 million. Neither of those were PG-13, and neither have the young audience that FNAF has. Taylor Swift will have to settle for second at best, and I think FNAF goes to $62 million.

