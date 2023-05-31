Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Releases New Trailer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has a fantastic new trailer out, and we cannot wait for it to release August 2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has a new, full-length trailer that piles on the laughs and stunning visuals. The TMNT voice cast is as follows: Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. will voice Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will play Leonar, and Brady Noon will voice Raphael in this new animated film, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Rogen is producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines) and Kyler Spears. Over the weekend, it was announced that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would score the film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Way We Love Them

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

This trailer is perfect. I can only imagine the buzz that will follow this weekend when it plays in front of Spider-Verse. Talk about perfect timing and the perfect movie to attach it to. This is exactly what I wanted from a new, animated version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and at this point, I am counting down the days until this releases on August 2. This has a shot to be a very special one.

