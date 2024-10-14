Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: , ,

Terrifier 3 Wins The Weekend Box Office, As Joker Freefalls

Terrifier 3 took the top spot at the weekend box office, sleighing Joker in the process and cementing Art The Clown as a horror icon.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Terrifier 3 tops box office with $18M, reinforcing Art The Clown's horror icon status.
  • Joker: Folie à Deux sees record 81% drop, landing fourth in its second weekend.
  • The Wild Robot secures second place with $13.4M, approaching $100M domestically.
  • Smile 2 set to challenge Terrifier 3's lead with a forecasted $24M opening weekend.

Terrifier 3 was always going to be way bigger than the second film, but how big it could go was a surprise to some. Those of us who pay attention know that Art The Clown has become a bonafide horror icon, one of the most unlikely of all time. His third outing scored $18 million this weekend, soundly winning the weekend and proving that horror can still make bank at the box office when being outlandishly over the top and disgusting. Terrifier becoming a huge horror franchise was as unlikely as anything you can imagine in the movie business, but kudos to Damien Leone and the team responsible for tapping into an underserved audience. I shudder to think about what other kinds of gross-out horror might be coming our way now, though.

Terrifier 3 Stars Thornton & LaVera on Leone, Meeting Fan Expectations
David Howard Thornton in "Terrifier 3" (2024). Image courtesy of Jesse Korman/Dark Age Cinema

Terrifier Sleighs Joker

Terrifier made headlines, but another clown is also becoming notorious for all the wrong reasons. Joker: Folie à Deux tumbled -81%, a record for a film involving a superhero, to only $7 million in its second weekend. This film is set to lose WB a ton of money and cannot be considered anything other than a complete failure at this point. What a crazy turn of events after the first one. Second place was The Wild Robot, as it made another $13.4 million and is assured $100 million at the domestic box office at this point. Third place saw Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hang on to just beat Joker with $7.3 million. Rounding out the top five was Piece By Piece, the Pharrell Williams biopic where Legos tell his story. That pulled in $3.8 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 11th:

  1. Terrifier 3- $18 million
  2. The Wild Robot- $13.4 million
  3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $7.3 million
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux- $7 million
  5. Piece By Piece- $3.8 million
Smile 2 Gets A Teaser Trailer & Poster, Sequel Out In October
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Presents A Temple Hill Production A Parker Finn FIlm "SMILE 2"

Next week, Terrifier has its work cut out for it, as Smile 2 comes to take its place as the Halloween film to see in theaters. The original film grossed $22 million in its opening in 2022, and I will put this new one slightly above that at $24 million, knocking Art The Clown to second place. It's wild that Joker is probably going to fall out of the top five already. I look forward to catching it on Max soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.