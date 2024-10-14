Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux, Terrifier 3, Weekend Box Offcie

Terrifier 3 Wins The Weekend Box Office, As Joker Freefalls

Terrifier 3 took the top spot at the weekend box office, sleighing Joker in the process and cementing Art The Clown as a horror icon.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 tops box office with $18M, reinforcing Art The Clown's horror icon status.

Joker: Folie à Deux sees record 81% drop, landing fourth in its second weekend.

The Wild Robot secures second place with $13.4M, approaching $100M domestically.

Smile 2 set to challenge Terrifier 3's lead with a forecasted $24M opening weekend.

Terrifier 3 was always going to be way bigger than the second film, but how big it could go was a surprise to some. Those of us who pay attention know that Art The Clown has become a bonafide horror icon, one of the most unlikely of all time. His third outing scored $18 million this weekend, soundly winning the weekend and proving that horror can still make bank at the box office when being outlandishly over the top and disgusting. Terrifier becoming a huge horror franchise was as unlikely as anything you can imagine in the movie business, but kudos to Damien Leone and the team responsible for tapping into an underserved audience. I shudder to think about what other kinds of gross-out horror might be coming our way now, though.

Terrifier Sleighs Joker

Terrifier made headlines, but another clown is also becoming notorious for all the wrong reasons. Joker: Folie à Deux tumbled -81%, a record for a film involving a superhero, to only $7 million in its second weekend. This film is set to lose WB a ton of money and cannot be considered anything other than a complete failure at this point. What a crazy turn of events after the first one. Second place was The Wild Robot, as it made another $13.4 million and is assured $100 million at the domestic box office at this point. Third place saw Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hang on to just beat Joker with $7.3 million. Rounding out the top five was Piece By Piece, the Pharrell Williams biopic where Legos tell his story. That pulled in $3.8 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 11th:

Terrifier 3- $18 million The Wild Robot- $13.4 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $7.3 million Joker: Folie à Deux- $7 million Piece By Piece- $3.8 million

Next week, Terrifier has its work cut out for it, as Smile 2 comes to take its place as the Halloween film to see in theaters. The original film grossed $22 million in its opening in 2022, and I will put this new one slightly above that at $24 million, knocking Art The Clown to second place. It's wild that Joker is probably going to fall out of the top five already. I look forward to catching it on Max soon.

