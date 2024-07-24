Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: art the clown, Cineverse, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Teaser Trailer & Poster Released, Watch If You Dare

The new teaser trailer and poster for Terrifier 3 have been released. The latest installment of the franchise hits theaters October 11th.

Article Summary The teaser trailer and poster for Terrifier 3 released, hyping its October 11th premiere.

Art the Clown returns for more mayhem, now set during Christmas Eve, directed by Damien Leone.

Stellar cast includes David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, and Chris Jericho among others.

Director Leone discusses the decision to set the horror flick during Christmas, adding new twists.

Terrifier 3 is on the way this Halloween season, but it is the Christmas spirit it is hoping will bring you to the theater. Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Daniel Roebuck, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, and Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho and Jason Patric, the film is once again directed by Damien Leone. The teaser trailer above features all the major players of the franchise back, an attack in a shower, violence, and Art The Clown making snow angels in a pool of blood. Nothing in this franchise is off-limits. If you haven't seen the first two, Screambox is your friend.

Terrifier 3 Official Synopsis

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Below is also the official poster for the film. It is not as cool as the original teaser poster, but it is still pretty gnarly.

Leone explains why he decided to set this one at Christmas: "You can put this character anywhere, in any setting, at any time, and he would work. He's just so ridiculous in any situation. If I put Art the Clown in the Santa suit, now that makes Art fresh again." Sounds like he had a vision in his head of Art in a Santa suit and went from there. Man, do I hate that this is a Christmas film that is releasing in October. It just feels wrong. That being said, I also have no doubt this will be a huge event when it releases in October. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think this would become a powerhouse horror franchise, but here we are.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11th.

