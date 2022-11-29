Terror Train Earns a Tubi Original Sequel on New Year's Eve

We're still processing the fact that 2022 recently delivered an indie remake of the '80s slasher film Terror Train originally starring scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween and Prom Night). Still, the widely accessible and free streaming service Tubi really pulled off a niche, off-the-wall return to a cult classic horror film.

That being said, what's even more surprising is that even for being a fairly outlandish genre remake, Terror Train's quiet modern Halloween revival was actually enjoyable enough to get us on board for (what we believed to be a less likely) follow-up ride on a one-way trip to zany carnage. Now, our brief thought about a sequel by the film's ending has actually come to fruition, but even quicker than we could have ever anticipated. What a bizarre and exciting time to be alive for avid horror fans, right?

Terror Train 2 is Officially Slated for New Year's Eve

In a statement first shared by Collider via Tubi's Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson, we learn that Tubi is very proud of the results of the film, and he shares, "Our remake reintroduced a new generation to Terror Train, and now Tubi's first-ever horror sequel expands on the premise with a completely original storyline. This new ride aboard the Terror Train begins on New Year's Eve with 'Final Girl' Alana and the mysterious Magician facing a new menace in this horror whodunit."

Recurring Slasher scribes Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin are also said to have returned to pen the sequel script for Terror Train with director Philippe Gagnon. Shari Segal is acting as an executive producer, with Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh confirmed as producers for the Tubi original title.

Since we're officially getting a more original follow-up to Terror Train that's required to deviate from its source material to an even greater extent, do you think that there's a chance for a solid sequel? Sound off below!