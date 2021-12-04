Texas Chainsaw Massacre Teaser Posted By Netflix, Film Out Feb. 18

Texas Chainsaw Massacre returns next year. We already knew that, but this morning we found out that the new film in the franchise will debut on Netflix on February 18th. They dropped a teaser for the film a day after the news of the release date broke. Producer Fede Alvarez told EW yesterday about what this new version will hold for Leatherface: "It's basically the same character, who is still alive. Our take on it was this guy probably disappeared after everything he's done. You know, how do you catch a guy who has a mask? Once he removes the mask and runs away, it's very easy for him to hide somewhere. This story will pick it up many, many years after the original story. He's been in hiding for a long, long time, trying to be a good person. These people arriving in this town are going to awaken the giant." Below you will find the teaser for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Plays Loose With The Timeline

This is a direct sequel to the original 1974 classic, much like the David Gordon Green Halloween films, including the fact that we are getting an older version of Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, this go-around. He is joined by Elsie Fisher ("Castle Rock"), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige ("Star Trek"), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy ("War & Peace"), and Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) playing Sally Hardesty. David Blue Garcia (Tejano) directed the movie, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

As far as the other sequels are concerned, Alvarez says that while this is a direct sequel to the original Texas Chainsaw, they aren't exactly throwing out everything else entirely: "When I say 'direct sequel,' I wouldn't say it skips everything," he explains. "When movies do that, sometimes it feels a bit disrespectful to all the other films. Some people love Texas Chainsaw 2. I love a lot of things about that movie — it's so wacky and of its time. But the rest is such a mess canon-wise. I think it's up to you to decide when and how the events of the other movies happen." Way to be clear there.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will hit Netflix on February 18th, 2022.