Thanksgiving Gets A 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release In October

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is getting a really awesome 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release this October, just in time for Halloween.

Set includes both 4K and regular Blu-ray versions of Thanksgiving for the ultimate viewing experience.

Features loaded with extras like behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary, deleted scenes, and outtakes.

Steelbook package includes a special letter from director Eli Roth, making it a collector's delight.

Thanksgiving, Eli Roth's years in the making holiday slasher film, is getting a high-profile 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release on October 15th. Starring Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon, the film was so much fun and way better than anyone could have hoped who pined for it for all those years. This release will come with two discs housed in an awesome Steelbook, loaded with special features, and a special letter from Roth. Both a 4K and regular Blu-ray of Thanksgiving are included in the package. Below is a look at the set, as well as the list of features and the specs for the disc.

Thanksgiving 4K Blu-ray Release Details

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?

Here is the list of special features and specs for the release:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Eli Roth

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

Special Feature: ALL-NEW: Behead-the-Scenes Featurettes – an intimate, must-see look at the making of this new horror classic, as shot on-set by the cast! Carve Diem Giving Shanks Theatrical Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high-definition

English 5.1

Special Features: Commentary with Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell Deleted & Extended Scenes Outtakes Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff's Early Films Behind the Screams Gore Galore



4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.39:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

