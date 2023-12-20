Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: eli roth, Patrick Dempsey, thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Trailers Hit The Web As Film Debuts On Digital

Thanksgiving is now on digital, and the beginning of the film and a new holiday trailer have been released to help celebrate.

Article Summary Hit film 'Thanksgiving' debuts on digital with new trailer and film's start released.

'Thanksgiving' sequel is announced after triumphant $45 million box office performance.

Star-studded cast led by Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae anchors the horror flick.

'Thanksgiving' encourages franchise expansion into other horror holiday-themed sequels.

Thanksgiving was a big success at the box office, tripling its budget and grossing $45 million. A sequel has been announced, and a new Christmas trailer and the beginning of the film have now been released to help celebrate the film coming to digital services this week. Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Roth and Jeff Rendell, Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks ("Walker"), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Nell Verlaque ("Big Shot"), Gina Gershon ("Chucky"), Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman (Hostel). It is an extension of Roth's fake trailer from 2007's Grindhouse, which stole the show for some. Below are the two new videos.

Thanksgiving Is A Perfect Holiday Gathering Film

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table? Directed by: Eli Roth Screenplay by: Jeff Rendell Story by Eli Roth & Jeff Rendell Produced by: Eli Roth Roger Birnbaum Jeff Rendell Executive Producers: Gary Barber Peter Oillataguerre Greg Denny Kate Harrison Karman Chris Stone.

Here is the link to the beginning of the film, as it is age-restricted and can't be shared.

Thanksgiving getting a sequel proves that if a horror film succeeds, it will become a franchise. That gets to be annoying, as not every story needs a sequel. Slashers have always gotten sequels, though, and The Carver was a good one. How he made it to the next one will take some clever writing, but if anyone can pull it off, it is Roth and Rendell. I would even say they should branch out to other untouched horror holidays for sequels. Do Easter. Fourth of July. Flag Day. Those would be more intriguing.

Thanksgiving is now on your favorite digital service.

