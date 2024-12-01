Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: eli roth, thanksgiving, Waxwork Records

Thanksgiving Soundtrack Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records has the soundtrack to last year's best slasher film Thanksgiving up for preorder right now.

Article Summary Preorder the soundtrack to Eli Roth's horror film Thanksgiving from Waxwork Records now.

Features a "Pumpkin Pie and Blood" swirl vinyl with music by composer Brandon Roberts.

Includes exclusive liner notes by director Eli Roth and artwork by Steve Reeves.

Thanksgiving has become a must-watch holiday slasher for horror enthusiasts.

Thanksgiving came out last year, directed by Eli Roth, after 16 years of promises to get it on the big screen. It did not disappoint, as it was a ton of fun and expanded to a full feature film. It really worked and was a clever slasher. Many people watched it this week, proving that it has already become a holiday viewing tradition for horror fans. Now, thanks to Waxwork Records, we can get our hands on the soundtrack. The score from composer Brandon Roberts is presented here on a single "Pumpkin Pie and Blood" swirl disc. The release includes liner notes from director Eli Roth, and jacket artwork from Steve Reeves, which you can see below, as well as fuller details. It's $30, and you can order right here. They are looking to ship this one out in February of next year.

Thanksgiving Waxwork Records Release Details

Waxwork Records welcomes you to the dinner table to enjoy the THANKSGIVING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Brandon Roberts! Originally an "Upcoming Feature" trailer to an unmade movie seen in the 2007 film GRINDHOUSE, the long-awaited feature-length holiday horror film by director Eli Roth is officially here! All will be carved!

Emmy Award-winning composer Brandon Roberts' music can be heard all over the scoring world today. From the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo to the pulsing action of World War Z and Logan, to the surreal reimagining of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone and the horror of Eli Roth's Thanksgiving.

Upon graduating from the USC Scoring for Motion Pictures & Television program, Brandon began composing for films, television, and albums in a wide range of styles. Projects include such large-scale feature films as A Quiet Place (I and II), Logan, Chaos Walking, and World War Z. In addition, he has composed for several independent features including: The Woman In Black (I and II), Warm Bodies, The Giver, and Unbroken: Path To Redemption.

