The 28 Years Later Team Discusses Their Past Creative Differences

Alex Garland and Danny Boyle, the creative team behind 28 Years Later, recently addressed their creative differences on the 2007 sci-fi thriller, Sunshine.

For fans of the 28 Days franchise, the upcoming third film titled 28 Years Later has been eagerly anticipated for several years. However, in between sequels, the creative team responsible for the franchise decided to work together for a 2007 tense space film, which proved to be fairly divisive with audiences. While recently chatting with Empire Magazine (shared via Screen Rant), director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland specifically addressed their creative differences on the sci-fi thriller Sunshine, admitting that they had very different ideas about the potential explanation of the film's events.

As Boyle notes, Garland specifically hoped to leave room for the audience to interpret the film's ending, while Boyle was aiming to create more definitive answers for moviegoers. Boyle admits to the outlet, "You are really inventing the world in every single precious detail. I remember becoming obsessed with that. I wrote a prologue to try to explain it all, and [Garland] said, 'If you f—ing put that on the film, I'm off." Boyle then adds, "[Garland] wrote a very sweet note, saying, 'I'm sorry we had such a miserable time together, and I hope you have a much better time on the next film.' I've still got the note."

They've clearly managed to overcome these differences since the pair finally reunited for 28 Years Later, so we'll just have to wait and see how their collaborative process has changed since the release of Sunshine.

28 Years Later Cast, Plot Details, and Official Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. The film will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

