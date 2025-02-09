The Adventurers: Gritty Andy Lau 90s Actioner Gets Blu-Ray Release

Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: andy lau, blu-ray, chow yun fat, Eureka entertainment, ringo lam, Rosamund Kwan, The Adventurers

The Adventurers, a neglected 90s Hong Kong noir actioner and the only time Andy Lau worked with director Ringo Lam, is getting a US Blu-Ray.

Eureka Entertainment announced the North American debut of neglected 1990s Hong Kong action movie The Adventurers, featuring Andy Lau in one of his darkest roles and Rosamund Kwan, presented on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration. The Blu-Ray will be part of the Eureka Classics range from 29th April 2025 in North America.

The Adventurers is the only collaboration between the late action master Ringo Lam (City on Fire) and Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, an explosive story of heroic bloodshed featuring Rosamund Kwan (Once Upon a Time in China), David Chiang and Victor Wong (Big Trouble in Little China). Ringo Lam was one of the top action noir directors of 1980s and 1990s Hong Kong movies and whose noir-ish actioners helped cement Chow Yun Fat's stardom. Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs is heavily lifted from his cop noir action drama City on Fire.

In The Adventurers, Wai Lok-yan (Lau) was just eight years old when his parents were killed before his eyes in Cambodia, where his father had been working for the CIA during Pol Pot's ascent to power in the latter days of the Cambodian Civil War. Taken to Thailand by his father's colleague Seung (Chiang), Yan grows up to join the Thai Air Force and comes to discover that his father's murderer – Ray Liu (Paul Chun, Royal Tramp), once a double agent – has now become a wealthy arms dealer living in the United States. With the help of the CIA, Yan intends to get close to Liu and have his revenge by taking on an assumed identity and gaining the trust of Liu's daughter, Crystal (Jacklyn Wu, A Moment of Romance) – but first, he will need to go undercover in San Francisco's criminal underworld to rescue her from the clutches of the Vietnamese Black Tiger Gang.

Made shortly before Ringo Lam departed for Hollywood to make Maximum Risk with Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Adventurers is a hidden gem amongst the many heroic bloodshed films produced in Hong Kong during the 1990s. Eureka Classics is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America from a brand new 2K restoration. The Limited Edition (2000 copies per region) will include an exclusive O-card slipcase and a collector's booklet.

The Adventurers Blu-Ray Special Features