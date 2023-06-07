Posted in: BC Network, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Bomani J Story, frankenstein, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster Tells a Mad, Scary Tale

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason Henderson chats with Bomani J. Story about his feature directorial debut, a riveting riff on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein called The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster. The film will be available in Theaters on June 9, 2023, and it will be on Demand and on Digital on June 23, 2023. It will also stream on ALLBlk and on Shudder at a later date. The film premiered at SXSW and, as of this writing, has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Say the producers:

In The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. While The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a horror film, writer/director Bomani J. Story created a powerful tale of the Black experience inspired by Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein." The mad scientist is seen in a contemporary setting through a modern urban lens. It's raw, violent, thought provoking…a metaphor for what's really happening in today's society. Bomani explores the terrors of systemic pressure in the African-American community as well as its resilience. The film is a fresh take on exploring these truths (realities), while using the horror genre to challenge audiences.

The director spoke about the wide array of targets his film takes on, from teachers who barely make an attempt to comprehend their students to a constantly-stressful environment that struggles to find a place for the young genius among them. And in among it all, he has to keep it a horror movie– the film has to scare. Check out the conversation:

