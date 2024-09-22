Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, Jennifer Kent, The Babadook

The Babadook Filmmaker Doesn't Intend to Make a Sequel

The director of the 2014 horror film The Babadook reveals why a sequel hasn't been made and if there could ever be a follow-up story.

In the vast world of cinema, a film's success often sparks a fervent desire among studios (and fans) to capitalize on its popularity through sequels. This trend is evident in films like Friday the 13th, Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and others that have garnered a cult following and critical acclaim over the years.

In the case of the popular 2014 horror film The Babadook — despite its success and the potential for more, director Jennifer Kent has yet to move forward with a sequel, which many believe could be revisited at any point in time. However, as it turns out, the filmmaker and one of the film's producers have made sure to maintain the rights to The Babadook, meaning a sequel would actually have to be approved by the duo. So, is there any chance of more Babadook appearances in the future? Probably not.

The Babadook Director on Rights and an Unlikely Sequel

The Babadook Kent recently spoke with Comicbook.com, where the publication asked if there could be more Babadook stories at one point in the future. Kent then explains to the site, "[Producer Kristina Ceyton] and I, we could have made millions out of sequels, absolutely. Like, no doubt. But we just… Kristina knew that I didn't want to make a sequel. She knew that when we signed the contracts early on. We were lucky enough to have the rights, which now is really hard for filmmakers." She elaborates, "It's often a tradeoff to give away the rights to you or to any future endeavors in order to get the first one made. But with this, I just explored what I wanted to say. It just doesn't feel like a… You know, it could have been, but I think everyone would be really sick of Mr. Babadook by now."

Do you think that there was ever a need for a sequel to The Babadook? Or was this a solid standalone story?

