The Bad Guys 2: Tickets On Sale, New TV Spot, Plus 4 New Posters

Tickets for The Bad Guys 2 are officially on sale. Universal and DreamWorks released an extended TV spot and four new posters.

It's been a weird year for animation, and DreamWorks is looking to end the summer on a high note with The Bad Guys 2. A sequel to one of Dreamworks most underrated films is looking like it's going to explore the idea life as a convicted felon and how the system is set up to let people fail because how are you supposed to succeed in a society that won't even give you the chance to prove that you've reformed. These movies have always been aiming way higher than they have any right to, and this one appears to be no different. Tickets are officially on sale, so we have a new extended TV spot and four new posters as well.

The Bad Guys 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Everyone's favorite felons are back, and this time, they've got company.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film's release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs."

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar® nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar®-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton. It will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

