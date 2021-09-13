Universal Monsters Return To Theaters This October From Fathom Events

Universal Monsters fans are in for a real treat this Halloween season, as four classic films- Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man will return to the big screen as double features from Fathom Events. The first double-feature will be Dracula and Frankenstein on Saturday, October 2nd, and that will be followed by The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man on Saturday, October 30th. This is to help celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Universal Monsters, and the screenings will be accompanied by a look behind the scenes at the Universal lot where the films were created. You can see the list of participating theaters and buy tickets for the screenings here.

I Have Always Wanted To See The Universal Monsters On The Big Screen

"It's alive; it's ALIVE…!" In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Universal Monsters, four classic movie monsters from the golden age of horror return to big screens nationwide this Halloween season for a two-day double feature film event series, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Studios. As part of the anniversary events, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Universal Studios lot and see where these fan-favorite monsters made their big-screen debut and became legendary.

