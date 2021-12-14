The Bad Guys Trailer Debuts New Dreamworks Animated Comedy

The Bad Guys is a new animated comedy from Dreamworks and based on the book series by Aaron Blabey, directed by Pierre Perifel. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, and Anthony Ramos, in the story of a group of, ahem, bad guys who decide maybe they want to be good. There is some slick animation and genuinely funny scenes in the first trailer, which you can find below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE BAD GUYS | Official Trailer 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8Xt0yXaDPU)

Bad Guys Synopsis

"Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs."

But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?