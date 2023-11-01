Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Clip Shows The Start Of The Games

A new clip from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes shows the beginning of the area scene which the director has called "the bloodbath."

Key Points 'The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' releases new game-starting clip, termed 'The Bloodbath' by director.

Digital marketing amplifies as movie secures SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, allowing cast promotions.

IMAX unveils new poster for the film, and tickets officially go on sale.

Movie showcasing young Coriolanus Snow and his struggle for survival releases on November 17th.

We should expect that the marketing for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes will go into high gear now that they have a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement and the cast can promote the movie. However, the digital marketing for this film is also not slowing down anytime soon as well. Today, we got a new clip that appears to show the beginning of the games. Director Francis Lawrence has referred to this scene as The Bloodbath. We see Coriolanus watching Lucy and quietly begging her to run because she is incredibly vulnerable where she is.

IMAX has released a new poster for The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, and it might be one of the best ones for this movie so far. Tickets also officially went on sale today, so if you're looking forward to this movie, and some polling says that people are, you can buy your tickets now.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

