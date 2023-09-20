Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: New Poster, Trailer, And Images

Lionsgate has released a new poster, trailer, and images for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. It will be released on November 17th.

Lionsgate is gearing up to hopefully have another hit with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The first four movies are some of the biggest films the studio has ever put out, and while they were released to diminishing box office and critical reception as the series came to a close, they weren't ever in danger of being bombs. The prequel book came out at the end of 2020 during a time when many people wanted distractions from the world around us, ways to be entertained while staying home, and longing for nostalgia and a time before the pandemic. So the timing was good, to say the least, and, according to fans and critics, the book was good too, so three years later, here we are with the movie adaptation. This year, people spent the early part of 2023 rediscovering the original books and movies, so as we head into the final months before The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, things are looking bright. Lionsgate released a new trailer today, along with a new poster and a nice pile of images that gives those of us non-book readers a better idea of what we're in for in November.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

