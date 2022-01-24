The Batman: Little Caesars Releases a Bat Shaped Pizza/Calzone Tie-In

Well, this is certainly a thing that is happening. It isn't uncommon for there to be food tie-ins for movies. This writer came of age in the '90s during what felt like the heyday of the Happy Meal. The tie-ins have been getting a little weirder as time has gone on, and this one might take the cake. Or, in this case, it might take the pizza. According to a press release, in a tie-in promotion with The Batman, Little Caesars has created The Batman Calzony, some strange and unholy union of pizza and calzone that is shaped like a bat. I have no words. The Batman Calzony is created by combining a pizza lover's own dynamic duo: calzone and pizza. This bat-shaped product features a tantalizing flavor profile of buttery-tasting, calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni, combined with a pepperoni pizza and served with a side of Crazy Sauce®. The new menu item will be available for $7.99 starting January 24.

"Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new The Batman Calzony, "said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, "It's the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman."

Apparently, the Crazy Calzony was a limited thing that happened back in August of 2021, so they are mutating and evolving into bats which might be terrifying. I'm not saying I'm going to use my power as Editor-in-Chief to get our resident pizza connoisseur Ray Flook to check this thing out for the sake of Journalism, but I'm also not not saying that too. Also, The Batman comes out in March so maybe check that out too, provided COVID doesn't cause another round of delays [wear your masks, social distance, get your shots, stay home if you're sick].

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.