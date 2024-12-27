Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17, sinners, The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II Delayed To 2027, Mickey 17 And Sinners Swap Dates

The Batman Part II has been delayed from October 2026 to October 2027, while Sinners and Mickey 17 swap release dates.

Article Summary The Batman Part II delayed to October 2027 due to ongoing script development by Matt Reeves.

Sinners and Mickey 17 swap release dates amid post-production challenges for Sinners.

Alejandro González Iñárritu's untitled film starring Tom Cruise takes October 2026 slot.

New release dates: Mickey 17 on March 7, 2025, and Sinners on April 18, 2025.

There has been another round of release date shifts and delays over at Warner Bros., and one of them isn't surprising at all. The Batman Part II has been in varying levels of development for a couple of years now, but it's very clear that director Matt Reeves is in absolutely no rush to get things done. That seems to be the case even more so now that The Penguin was released and did very well for HBO and Max. The fact of the matter is when you hit two home runs the way that Reeves has, you have a lot of pull to ask for additional time to work at your own pace, and that appears to be what is happening now.

The last we heard about this movie was from Reeves, who confirmed that the script was not yet done. So, Deadline announcing today that The Batman Part II has been delayed again from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027, is not surprising. That primetime release date in October 2026 is not staying open, though, as the new film from director Alejandro González Iñárritu starring Tom Cruise will be taking the spot.

The Batman Part II was the big delay, but two other films also did a little swap. Warner Bros. delayed Mickey 17 from January 2024 to April 2024 last month in a move that indicated that the studio had a little faith in a movie they should have been shouting from the rooftops. Sinners, the new film by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, was one of those films that felt like it came out of nowhere. It seems we will be playing release date hot potato as the two films are doing a little swap. Mickey 17 will be a month earlier, on March 7, 2025, in IMAX theaters, while Sinners is moving to the Easter weekend of April 18, 2025, also with an IMAX release. The reason for the swap is post-production related to Sinners, with sources saying it "was shot on film, and post-production is taking longer due to the scarcity of labs to do the work" on the film.

Mickey 17: March 7, 2025

Sinners: April 18, 2025

Untitled Alejandro González Iñárritu Film: October 2, 2026

The Batman Part II: October 1, 2027

