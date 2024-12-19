Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves Confirms The Script Isn't Finished Yet

Director Matt Reeves has said he hasn't finished The Batman Part II script yet, but they are on track to start production next year.

Now that The Penguin has wrapped and was absolutely a success across the board, all eyes are on the next entry to the Matt Reeves corner of the DC Universe and The Batman Part II. However, when you have two home runs like Reeves has, no one will try to get you to write a script in six weeks, and that is probably the right way to go about it. We have repeatedly seen that nothing good comes from a rushed script, and Reeves is being given all the time in the world to work on his projects at his own pace. For a hot minute, it sounded like the script might be finished, but James Gunn recently revealed on Threads that a draft hadn't been turned in yet, and now Reeves himself confirmed to Variety that it isn't done yet, but things are on track. "Yeah, we're finishing the script. We're going to be shooting next year," Reeves said in a conversation with Zoe Kravitz about their previous collaboration on The Batman and directing.

Kravitz went on to say that Reeves described the progress on The Batman Part II as "slow," and she elaborated that Reeves is "an incredibly meticulous filmmaker. … I think that's a wonderful quality because you care so much." Reeves made a lighthearted comment about it all being wonderful except for the speed, but that the process is the important part. He described writing as "being in a dark room."

"It's wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done," Reeves replied. "The thing is that for me, I feel like it's not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I'm doing it, except that that's the only way I know how to do it. The metaphor that I use when I'm talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room. Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you're on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, "Oh, that's something."

The rumor mill is going crazy now that The Penguin is done and with the recent announcement of the Clayface movie that Reeves and his production company will produce. So whatever story details are floating around, they are probably false at this time since it sounds like Gunn hasn't seen any of the work that Reeves has put into this film just yet. The Batman Part II is currently set to be released on October 2, 2026. All eight episodes of The Penguin will soon be available to stream on Max.

