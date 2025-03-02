Posted in: Movies | Tagged: blu-ray, Chang Cheh, Eureka entertainment, Kung Fu movies, Magnificent Wanderers, The Magnificent Trio

The Magnificent Chang Cheh: Blu-Ray Collects Two Kung Fu Classics

The Magnificent Chang Cheh is a Blu-Ray of two films from the beginning of his career and the later years of his career, coming on April 29th

Legendary kung fu director Chang Cheh, who was John Woo's mentor, is getting a two-film Blu-Ray set from the beginning of his career and the later years of his career. Eureka Entertainment has announced The Magnificent Chang Cheh, two 'magnificent' films from the maestro of martial arts cinema. The 2-film set will be available on Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range from 29 April 2025 in North America. The Blu-Ray comes in a Limited edition of 2000 copies (per territory), exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector's booklet.

The Director of the Most Macho Kung Fu Films That Defined the Genre

One of the Shaw Brothers Studio's most prolific directors, Chang Cheh – or the "Godfather of Hong Kong Cinema" – is the filmmaker behind Five Deadly Venoms, Chinatown Kid, and Boxer Rebellion. Collected here are two films by this maestro of martial arts cinema that showcase his considerable talents at both ends of his career: The Magnificent Trio, produced when wuxia films ruled the Hong Kong box office in the mid-1960s, and Magnificent Wanderers, made at the height of the kung fu craze at the end of the 1970s.

In an early role that pre-dates his star-making turn in Chang's The One-Armed Swordsman, Jimmy Wang Yu stars in The Magnificent Trio as swordsman Lu Fang, who – along with fellow warriors Yen Tzu-ching (Lo Lieh) and Huang Liang (Cheng Lui) – lends his martial arts prowess to a group of oppressed farmers when they kidnap the daughter of their local magistrate. Then, in the kung fu comedy Magnificent Wanderers, the three nomads Lin Shao You (Fu Sheng), Shi Da Yong (Chi Kuan-chun), and Guan Fei (Li Yi-min) attempt to join Chinese patriots in their struggle against invading Mongol armies with the help of the wealthy Chu Tie Xia (David Chiang).

From straight-faced wuxia pian to farcical kung fu comedy, The Magnificent Trio and Magnificent Wanderers display the full range of Chang Cheh, a filmmaker who sat in the director's chair for over three decades. Eureka Classics is proud to present both films on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America.

The Magnificent Chang Cheh Blu-Ray Details

Special Features:

Limited edition of 2000 copies

Limited edition O-Card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju)

1080p HD presentations on Blu-ray from masters supplied by Celestial Pictures

Original mono audio tracks

Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release

New audio commentary on The Magnificent Trio by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist and filmmaker Michael Worth

by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and martial artist and filmmaker Michael Worth New audio commentary on Magnificent Wanderers by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

Chang Cheh Style– new video essay by Gary Bettinson, editor-in-chief of Asian Cinema journal

PLUS: A limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing on Chang Cheh by writer and critic James Oliver

The Magnificent Chang Cheh will be released in the US on 29th April on Eureka Video from MVP Entertainment.

