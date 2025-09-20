Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, matt reeves, The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves Says Batman "Means So Much To Me"

In honor of Batman Day, Batman Part II writer and director Matt Reeves explains how Batman as a "character means so much to me."

The Batman Part II script has been completed and is moving through early stages of pre-production.

Production is set to begin in spring, with Warner Bros. aiming for an October 7, 2027 release date.

Despite multiple delays and rumors, official updates confirm The Batman Epic Crime Saga is actively moving forward.

Tomorrow is Batman Day, which means there has never been a better time to go back and watch your favorite Batman-themed movie or television show. The Pengun just won an Emmy. Go watch it if you haven't; you'll be able to see the stellar work writer and director Matt Reeves was working on, which made the script for The Batman Part II take a little longer than you would expect. We know that the script is done, and they have started sending it out to some cast members, but pre-production is absolutely going to be a large part of this process, and the starting date for production is still in the spring, as Reeves noted in a post on Bluesky, while also expressing how much the character means to him.

"I feel so honored to be preparing to shoot the Next Chapter of our story. This character means so much to me. What a privilege. Can't wait to share lots of exciting things about the movie with you all in the weeks and months to come… 🦇 Happy #BatmanDay ! #TheBatmanEpicCrimeSaga"

We have another series of movies with the name "saga" attached to them. I'm not sure why we need to keep doing that. That being said, The Batman Epic Crime Saga reads a bit tongue-in-cheek, if we're being honest.

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

