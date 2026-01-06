Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: sebastian stan, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join The Cast

Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II in an unknown role.

The film recently completed its first draft script, with director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin writing.

The Batman: Part II endured several delays but is now targeting an October 7, 2027 release date.

Scarlett Johansson was also recently rumored to join the cast, the first of what could be several new cast additions.

A new year, and it's time for some new information about The Batman: Part II to make its way online. The long-awaited sequel to the 2021 film has had a bumpy ride getting to the big screen, but it seems that things are back on track now, with a completed script and a set time period for when production is scheduled to start. More names have also started getting floated around in terms of new cast members. About a month ago, we learned that Scarlett Johansson was reportedly in talks to join the cast. Now, it seems that another Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP is also looking to play in multiple cinematic universes. Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II, according to Variety.

Stan has been a longtime member of the MCU since Phase One and has made multiple appearances in movies and shows, ranging from cameos to starring roles. He was most recently seen in the underrated Thunderbolts* and will also have a role in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. At the moment, we don't know what role Stan will be taking on in The Batman: Part II, but if there is anyone who has proven that they can be a vital asset to a large, cinematic universe, it's Stan.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

