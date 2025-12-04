Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the batman 2, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Scarlett Johansson In Talks To Join The Cast

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II in an unknown role.

Article Summary Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join The Batman: Part II, with her potential role still under wraps.

Zoë Kravitz is not expected to return as Catwoman, while official casting details remain unconfirmed by DC Studios.

The Batman: Part II faced several delays but is now set to begin production in spring 2025.

Director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have completed a first draft of the script for the 2027 release.

Things have been pretty quiet on The Batman: Part II front for a little while. We heard from director and writer Matt Reeves back around Emmy time, but since then, things have been on the quiet side, and there haven't been any significant updates one way or another. We know that production is set to start this spring, so casting announcements beginning to drop isn't that surprising. We recently learned that Scarlett Johansson was reportedly in talks to join the cast in an unknown role. Several outlets have highlighted, including Variety, the fact that Zoë Kravitz is not expected to return, as it has been long enough that everyone has forgotten that her character rode off into the sunset at the end of the first movie, so that shouldn't be a surprise.

At the moment, DC Studios isn't commenting on the casting one way or the other, and that includes silence from James Gunn on his social media at the time of writing. Gunn posted about The Batman: Part II on threads about a week ago when talking about what his average day looked like, saying, "The fun of the job is there is no average day! The majority of days currently are spent prepping Man of Tomorrow – storyboarding & department meetings & scouting & casting, interspersed with going over cuts of Supergirl & Lanterns, discussing marketing on all the projects, reading & making notes on new scripts, supporting the Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly, waiting for 1st cut of Clayface (can't wait!), okaying designs for all kinds of stuff, & I'm sure many things I'm forgetting."

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!