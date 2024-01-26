Posted in: Anime, Movies | Tagged: anime, film, manga, Sublime, ten count

The BL Anime Film Ten Count is Officially Cancelled

The upcoming anime film based on the popular BL manga series Ten Count has officially been canceled, citing "production reasons."

Rihito Takarai's Ten Count manga was serialized from 2013 to 2017.

Production companies Synergy SP and East Fish Studio were to produce.

Fans hopeful for future adaptation despite the film's recent cancellation.

The Japanese manga series Ten Count, written and illustrated by Rihito Takarai, first gained notoriety when it was serialized in the manga magazine Dear+ (from 2013 to 2017), which eventually earned English distribution from SuBLime, more than three million copies in circulation worldwide, and even two video game adaptations of the series thus far. So when it was initially announced that an anime film would adapt the six-volume manga, it seemed like a natural fit due to its extensive fan base.

Unfortunately, despite its still-growing popularity, the film has officially been scrapped by the production companies attached to the Ten Count film.

Ten Count Teams Cites "Production Reasons" for the Anime Film's Cancelation

According to the film's official site (and socials), the Ten Count movie has now been confirmed to be canceled with a full statement that explains, "Due to production reasons, we have canceled the production of Ten Count, which was scheduled to release in 2023. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been looking forward to the release for a long time, as well as to those involved in the production of the film."

The upcoming anime adaptation of the popular SuBLime manga was slated to be produced by Synergy SP and East Fish Studio, with distribution from Pony Canyon, a long-running company known for other projects, including Cute High Earth Defense Club Love!, Sound! Euphonium and The Quintessential Quintuplets.

The manga's official summary via SuBLime: Corporate secretary Shirotani suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. One day, he meets Kurose, a therapist who offers to take him through a ten-step program to cure him of his compulsion. As the two go through each of the ten steps, Shirotani's attraction to his counselor grows.

Now that the highly-anticipated Ten Count film has been canceled, perhaps the manga will earn itself another opportunity to be adapted in the future.

