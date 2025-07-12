Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2, film, the black phone, Universal Pictures

The Black Phone Author on Planting Seeds for the Sequel Story

With Black Phone 2 officially on the way—author Joe Hill is confirming that a sequel story was already teased in the first film.

Article Summary Black Phone 2 is confirmed, with the sequel's story subtly set up in the original film.

Joe Hill reveals a key moment in The Black Phone acted as a "trap door" for the next movie's plot.

The mystery behind the tease has fans speculating on what part of the first film leads to the sequel.

Director Scott Derrickson and the original cast are returning as Black Phone 2 hits theaters in 2025.

After terrifying audiences with its eerie blend of supernatural suspense and grounded horror, The Black Phone is officially getting ready to return—with a sequel that, according to author Joe Hill, has been hiding in plain sight since the beginning.

The first film, adapted from Hill's short story and directed by Scott Derrickson, became a surprise hit in 2022. Its haunting atmosphere, genre-bending twists, and Ethan Hawke's chilling performance as The Grabber helped it stand out in a packed horror landscape. And while it told a complete story, Hill says the seeds for a follow-up were already planted—whether anyone realized it or not.

The Black Phone Author on Setting Up a Sequel Story

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hill shared that the idea for Black Phone 2 didn't come from trying to build a franchise, but rather from a single, subtle moment in the original film. He admits, "When I saw the [first] film, there's a thing in the first picture, just a brief thing, and when I saw that, I thought, 'Oh, that's a trap door into the second film. They stuck something.' And I was like, 'I don't even know if they know that they just stuck this thing in the movie that's the obvious door to fling open to go into the second picture.' So, I pitched this idea to them, and they both thought it was really cool."

While he didn't spill exactly what that "trap door" is, the notion is enough to keep people invested in the speculation itself. Was it something about the phone? A moment with one of the ghosts? Or maybe a hint at The Grabber's past? Whatever it is, Hill clearly saw potential—and now, it's turning into a full-fledged follow-up. Though, regardless of what's in store, with Derrickson returning to direct and several original cast members reprising their roles, Black Phone 2 is already shaping up to dig deeper into the eerie world the first film only began to explore.

Black Phone 2 arrives in theaters on October 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!