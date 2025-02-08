Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, horror, the black phone, The Black Phone 2, Universal Pictures

The Black Phone 2 is Described as a Coming-of-Age High School Film

The director and co-writer of The Black Phone 2 hints at what fans can expect from its characters when the sequel drops in June 2025.

Article Summary Director Scott Derrickson teases a high school setting for The Black Phone 2's coming-of-age thriller.

The sequel sees original cast members return for its anticipated June 2025 release.

The Black Phone was a '70s-themed horror film centered on a clever young boy and a sadistic killer.

Expect intense surprises as characters grow up, transitioning from middle to high school dynamics.

After generating a loyal following when it initially dropped in 2021, the' 70s-themed Blumhouse film The Black Phone was quickly confirmed to be getting a sequel starring the majority of the original cast. Now, after a few years of anticipation, we're just months away from the sequel's theatrical release. So, what can we expect from the follow-up story? Well, for starters, these characters are going to be a little older… obviously.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the film's director and co-writer Scott Derrickson addressed the upcoming sequel, telling the outlet, "A lot of surprises, for sure. I just finished shooting Black Phone 2, and what I can tell you is that I didn't feel obliged to make a sequel. It wasn't a foregone conclusion that I would make a sequel. But I realized that if I made a big movie after Black Phone, which was The Gorge, by the time I was ready to shoot another film, all those kids would've been in high school. So, it's basically a high school coming-of-age movie in the same way that the first movie was a middle school coming-of-age film."

The Black Phone Plot Summary

The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

The Universal Pictures and Blumhouse horror film The Black Phone 2 is expected to hit theaters on June 27th, 2025.

