The Black Phone: Watch A New Featurette With Ethan Hawke

The Black Phone was supposed to be out in the winter, but Universal and Blumhouse decided that the film was strong enough to release in the prime time of summer, so now we get to see it on June 24th. Starring Ethan Hawke in maybe his most sinister role yet (see what I did there), the actor was the subject of a new behind-the-scenes featurette released today.

The Black Phone Synopsis

"The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

It was a shame when this got delayed as far back as it did, but them putting it in June shows that they are pretty confident about it. This has been a film that I can't help but be excited about from the first trailer on. This looks good, and Hawke is sort of terrifying here. He doesn't let loose like this that often anymore and for years refused to play a villain like this, or a "bad guy," as he would say. But man, he looks like he threw himself into the role completely—The Black Phone releases in theaters on June 24th, 2022, and hopefully, it ends up being worth the wait, though with what we have seen, that doesn't seem likely at all.