The Bob's Burgers Movie: High-Quality Images From Official Trailer

The Bob's Burgers Movie finally has an official trailer, and the images for the film set up an exciting Belcher adventure for this summer. When introduced in the trailer to a costume burger-adorned Linda, custom-fit with a bikini, I was all in and ready for the insanity to begin because honestly, her enthusiasm for helping out is adorable and a great well-known trait of hers. So much happened in such a short amount of time, but with additional photos, we can actually dive into what the film might actually include in the story.

The sinkhole appears to be a marketing opportunity for Bob & Linda and an adventure in saving the restaurant by Louise, Tina, and Gene. The Bob's Burgers Movie has some fantastic image stills, such as Bob and burger costume Linda figuring out what to do about the sinkhole's destruction of their customer traffic. There's nothing that screams fire sign (Linda) & water sign (Bob) in a relationship or friendship like the above photo does.

It's one thing when Linda and the kids go into shock from something, but Bob being that shocked is concerning and really interesting to think about. Personally, I hope they're reacting to some hilarious and insane news story about the Fischoeder brothers. While the sinkhole will be a main piece of the story, the Belcher kids appear to be on their own adventure in an attempt to help the family.

The image featuring the assortment of mobile homes brings back memories of the episode where the family attempted to have a food truck. All I hope for is an encore performance of "Oil Spill" because it's absurd and fits the mood perfectly. All the energy from these photos ramps up the energy and excitement for May 27th when The Bob's Burgers Movie comes out in theaters.