The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer: A Belcher Summer To Remember

The Belcher family is headed to the big screen on May 27th, with The Bob's Burgers Movie, a long but worthwhile wait has resulted in an official trailer for the highly-anticipated film. The official trailer accompanied the National Championship game between Georgia & Alabama on ESPN. We all might have been made to watch a football game for a trailer, but it feels worth it at least this once (but then again, it was also having to sit through a whole music video as well). Many favorite people and iconic imagery fill the trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie.

The Bob's Burgers Movie will feature the cast we've come to love and cherish, such as Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and Larry Murphy. What's even more exciting is seeing some additional names such as Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain. This means we will be getting some fantastic appearances from favorite minor characters like Mr. Fischoeder, his brother Felix Fischoeder, and either their cousin Grover or Gene's ex-girlfriend Courtney (since David Wain has voiced both parts in episodes). Personally, I always hope to see certain minor character appearances like Marshmallow, Mr. Ambrose, Gayle, or Regular-Sized Rudy. The Bob's Burgers Movie is written by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, and produced by Bouchard, Smith, and Janelle Momary.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.