The Boss Baby: Family Business Delayed from March to September 2021

Universal Pictures might be at the top of the list in terms of studios that have been playing it safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many studios delayed their major blockbusters to the late summer or fall at the beginning of the pandemic, Universal delayed everything a year right out of the gate. It ended up working out for them since no one was able to get their collective shit together and wear a stupid mask, so the pandemic is still ongoing, and a bunch of studios had to delay their movies a second time. Universal's plan of playing it safe seems to be in place still, even though a vaccine is out in the world. According to Variety, Universal and Dreamworks have delayed The Boss Baby: Family Business from March 26, 2021, to September 17, 2021. It unseats a movie called The Bad Guys, which does not have a new release date yet.

Dreamworks and Universal just released the first teaser, summary, and images for The Boss Baby: Family Business last month, so they are making this decision after starting the initial marketing. However, there hasn't been much, and they probably still have time to put the brakes on anything too big by delaying the movie now instead of waiting to see if things are better by March [which they probably won't be].

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix's BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

The Boss Baby: Family Business, directed by Tim McGarth, stars Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. It will be released on September 17, 2021/