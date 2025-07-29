Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Anime Nights, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, Mamoru Hosada, The boy and the beast

The Boy and The Beast To Get One-Day Only Theatrical Release

Mamoru Hosoda’s The Boy and the Beast is getting a one-day-only theatrical re-release as part of the new Crunchyroll Anime Nights program.

Article Summary The Boy and The Beast returns to U.S. theaters for a special one-day event on August 18, 2024.

Mamoru Hosoda's acclaimed anime adventure is part of Crunchyroll's new Anime Nights program.

Follow Kyuta's journey from orphan to apprentice in a vibrant world of beasts and heartwarming bonds.

The film screens in Japanese with English subtitles; tickets on sale now for this exclusive showing.

Crunchyroll is bringing the unforgettable tale Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and The Beast to select theatres in the U.S. on August 18 for a one-day-only, inviting audiences to relive the journey of an unbreakable bond. A must-watch film from the acclaimed creator of Summer Wars, Wolf Children, Belle, and the upcoming movie Scarlet, Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and The Beast follows Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, who stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, and taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice. The theatrical re-release event is part of Crunchyroll's new Anime Nights program that brings back popular anime feature films to the theatre.

The Boy and the Beast

Written and Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

Produced by: Studio Chizu

Runtime: 119 mins

Mamoru Hosoda's The Boy and the Beast is the latest feature film from the award-winning Japanese director of Summer Wars and Wolf Children. When Kyuta, a young orphan living on the streets of Shibuya, stumbles into a fantastic world of beasts, he's taken in by Kumatetsu, a gruff, rough-around-the-edges warrior beast who's been searching for the perfect apprentice.

Despite their constant bickering, Kyuta and Kumatetsu begin training together and slowly form a bond as surrogate father and son. But when a deep darkness threatens to throw the human and beast worlds into chaos, the strong bond between this unlikely pair will be put to the ultimate test—a final showdown that will only be won if the two can finally work together using all of their combined strength and courage.

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

United States Theatrical Release Date: August 18 (one-day-only)

North American Distributor: Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the film in select U.S. theatres in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets are now available for pre-order.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!