The Boys In The Boat: First Trailer And Poster Are Released

The first trailer and poster for the new film that George Clooney directs has dropped, and it's a historical sports film called The Boys in the Boat.

The films that George Clooney had decided to direct have been a mixed bag, with nothing particularly amazing, but most of them have a good performance here and there. If anyone thought his last outing with The Tender Bar was about as derivative as it can get, then The Boys In The Boat is here to be even more derivative. We have all seen sports films, and we have all seen movies that take place somewhere between the beginning of World War I and the end of World War II. It's the era of time people go to when they want to make something they think will win awards. So now we're smashing it together for a rowing movie that takes place right before World War II. We got a first look at the film earlier this month, but the first trailer and poster have officially dropped, and it appears to be exactly what you think it would be.

The Boys in the Boat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, stars Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. With a screenplay by Mark L. Smith and based on the book by Daniel James Brown of the same name. It will be released on December 25, 2023.

