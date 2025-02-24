Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold Has A Writer But We Don't Know Who It Is

The Brave and the Bold has a writer, but James Gunn and Peter Safran won't name them "as it puts too much pressure on the guy."

To say that things with The Brave and the Bold got a bit crazy there a couple of months ago would be an understatement. Director Andy Muschietti seemed to imply that the film was postponed, which sent the internet into a frenzy. James Gunn took to social media to try and get everyone to calm down about the whole thing, but freaking out about Batman on social media seemed to be the theme of late 2023/early 2024. DC Studios, Gunn, and Peter Safran provided an update on all of the DC projects, and one of the films mentioned was The Brave and the Bold. The film has a writer who does not appear to be Muschietti, but neither Gunn nor Safran specifically named who is working on the script "as it puts too much pressure on the guy" (via Deadline). Muschietti isn't out, though, as Safran explained, "We're developing the Brave and Bold script right now, and he'll [Muschietti] be the first one to see it" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Gunn might be busy with Superman-related projects right now, but he's also working with the unnamed writer of The Brave and the Bold. Gunn said, "Everybody knows I love Batman, and it's important to me, so I'm working very closely with the writer on Brave and the Bold." So, it sounds like things are still moving along, and we'll probably get more information later on down the line.

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but "the Bat-family" and specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin" and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn.

The Brave and the Bold will be inspired by the comic series of the same name, and in June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project.

