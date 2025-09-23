Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: christian bale, Jessie Buckley, maggie gyllenhaal, the bride

The Bride!: Maggie Gyllenhaal's Monster Film Has A New Trailer

The first trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film, The Bride!, has been released. The monster love story releases in theaters on March 6.

The Bride! reimagines Frankenstein's Monster and Bride in a bold love story set in 1930s Chicago

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, and Jake Gyllenhaal

The Bride! releases in theaters on March 6 and promises a breakout monster hit for next spring

The Bride! trailer has been released by Warner Bros Discovery. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film stars Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein's Monster and his Bride in the reimagined monster movie. This one has had its release date changed a couple of times, but is now set to hit theaters on March 6. The cast also includes Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Below are the posters and official synopsis for the film as well.

The Bride! Could Really Make Noise Next Spring

A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

I really cannot wait to see this, as it feels like a horror version of Bonnie & Clyde or something. Universal probably wishes it had this on its schedule, as it is, of course, known as the home of the Universal Monsters, and having one of the most anticipated projects go in front of cameras based around two of those characters not under its banner should stick in its craw. As for Gyllenhaal, if you have not seen her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, you should seek it out, as it is excellent. I am pretty pumped to see one of my favorite actresses successfully transition to being behind the camera and in my favorite genre. After seeing this trailer, it has leaped to the top of my must-see list for 2026, and it was already pretty high up there to begin with. I love everything about this trailer, and if the film lives up to it, it should be one of the break out hits of the spring at the box office.

The Bride! opens in theaters on March 6.

