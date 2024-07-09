Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: maggie gyllenhaal, the bride, The Conjuring, the conjuring 4

The Conjuring 4 Dated For 2025, The Bride! Shifts Its Release Date

Warner Bros. has dated The Conjuring 4, the franchise's finale, to September 2025. The Bride! has also shifted its release date.

Warner Bros. has shifted two of its 2025 release dates as we approach the second half of 2024. Warner Bros. has had an interesting year so far with some big hits like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but also some big misses like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The rest of the year has some potentially big films coming out from the studio, but if the release of the F1 teaser over the weekend is anything to go by, Warner Bros. is already focused on 2025. One of the films we know will appear in 2025 is the fourth film in The Conjuring Universe. According to Variety, the fourth film, which is being called a "finale," has been dated September 5, 2025. That date has done well for horror films before, and it's close enough to spooky season without being an actual October release. At the moment, we don't know anything else about this film, but The Conjuring Films and its spin-offs and prequels is one of the most successful horror franchises of the 2010s.

Another film we are still learning about is The Bride! from director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The themes and ideas from Frankenstein have been explored in several recent films. Another adaptation of the horror classic from Guillermo del Toro will be released on Netflix. This film looks completely different, and we've seen some first-look pictures that are promising as well. The film initially had an October 3, 2025, release date but has been shifted up one week to September 26, 2025. That means the fourth film in The Conjuring series and The Bride! will be opening within weeks of each other. The Bride! stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard, with Emma Tillinger, Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler, Annette Bening, and Osnat Handelsman-Keren producing and Courtney Kivowitz and Carla Raij executive producing.

Buckley is set to be the film's star, and Deadline has the logline for the film: "A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement." So this is a period piece to an extent and also appears to be leaning more toward the Bride of Frankenstein than the book. That could help set it apart from del Toro's adaptation, but then again, we don't know much about his adaptation either. Gyllenhaal showed real promise as a director in The Lost Daughter, so seeing her return to it is fantastic.

