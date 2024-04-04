Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: christian bale, Jessie Buckley, maggie gyllenhaal, the bride

The Bride: Maggie Gyllenhaal Shares First Looks At Bale And Buckley

Maggie Gyllenhaal shared the first images of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley from her upcoming film The Bride on her Instagram today.

Joining Bale and Buckley are stars like Penélope Cruz and Annette Bening.

'The Bride,' a fresh take on Frankenstein, releases in theaters October 2025.

Gyllenhaal continues her directorial prowess after acclaimed 'Lost Daughter.'

The Bride is gaining steam as a film that people are quite excited about, and today, director Maggie Gyllenhaal shared our first glimpse of Christian Bale as Frankenstein's Monster and Jessie Buckley as The Bride on her personal Instagram. Joining them on the cast are Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, and Annette Bening. The film is set to release in theaters on October 2nd, 2025, and is in production as we speak. You can see the first images down below.

The Bride Should Excite All Fans Of Horror

In The Bride, we see "a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

I really cannot wait to see this, as it feels like a horror version of Barbie or something. Universal probably wishes that it had this on its schedule, as they are, of course, known as the home of the Universal Monsters, and to have one of the most anticipated projects going in front of cameras based around two of those characters not under their banner should stick in their craw.

As for Gyllenhall, if you have not seen her directorial debut, the Lost Daughter, you should seek it out, as it is great. I am pretty pumped to see one of my favorite actresses successfully transition to being behind the camera and in my favorite genre. As production on The Bride continues and more is released from the film, we will bring it to you. Hopefully, we will continue to get these kinds of drops from Gyllenhaal as well; those are always fun for fans to follow along with.

