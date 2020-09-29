The Craft: Legacy Trailer Reveals Connections to the Original

When it comes to the cult classic property The Craft, the twists just keep on coming.

The Blumhouse take on the beloved '90s teen film The Craft was initially said to be a reboot of the 24-year-old movie, but now, with the first official trailer, we've been given just a little more information regarding the plot. Titled The Craft: Legacy, the film centers on a modern group of three friends who welcome a fourth girl (and new student) into their coven, and it leads to a rise in the powers amongst the young witches.

The trailer reveals a very similar setup to the original Craft movie, but something that sets this apart from being a standard reboot is that we have finally discovered that The Craft: Legacy is a sequel to the 1996 film. Initially framed as a reboot, we assumed there would be little reference to the film's original coven of witches (Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk) with a greater emphasis on new witches. While that part about focusing on new witches is true, the trailer also sets up an interesting nod to the abuse of power in The Craft.

Mentioned as"The number one rule of the craft: if a person is a danger to themselves or others, they will be bound." The line is directly followed with one of the young witches discovering a polaroid snapshot of Nancy Downs (Balk), who was a direct example of the rule that's clarified in the trailer.

The Craft: Legacy is definitely an upcoming horror film that's been highly anticipated for years, so it'll be exciting to know that we will experience The Craft once again — and not as the dreaded reboot that disregards a film full of incredible moments. The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan, and David Duchovny. It is set to be released on October 28th via all VOD platforms.