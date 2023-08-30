Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, gareth edwards, the creator

The Creator: BTS Featurette Explains The Role of A.I. In This World

The Creator director Gareth Edwards explains the role of A.I. in the world he is creating in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

20th Century Studios has some fun movies coming out in September, and The Creator is one we've been looking forward to since we first learned about it back at CinemaCon. High-concept science fiction is already fantastic, but add in the director of the best Star Wars movie [don't @ me], and this looks like it could be a match made in Heaven. The fall season is usually filled with films that examine the very nature of humanity and what it means to be human. In a new featurette released by Empire, we hear from the cast and crew of The Creator talk about the role of A.I. in the world they are creating.

This film coming out at a time when two unions are on strike, and A.I. is a huge talking point regarding said strikes; the writers and actors cannot promote the film because they are fighting against A.I. taking over jobs that humans are already doing. The Creator might not do as well because they can't promote due to the strikes. Well, sometimes, the universe has a sense of humor.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

