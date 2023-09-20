Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, david gordon green, The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer Behind-The-Scenes Look Released

David Gordon Green takes us behind the scenes of The Exorcist: Believer in a new featurette. The film releases on October 6th.

The Exorcist: Believer swiftly switched release dates to October 6th last month, and now that we are getting closer, some new looks at the legacy sequel are being released. Today, a behind-the-scenes look at the film was posted, as director David Gordon Green spends two minutes taking us through his new vision of a classic. This one stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia O'Neill, and Ellen Burstyn. It is the first of what is being planned as a new trilogy of Exorcist films. You can see the brand new look at the film below.

The Exorcist Returns To Theaters 50 Years Later

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

I am on record as being an Exorcist hater, though I liked the third one. I have watched this trailer many times and am sold now for some reason. I think this will be good. It better be for Blumhouse's sake, at least.

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters on October 6th.

