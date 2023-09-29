Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, ellen burstyn, The Exorcist: Believer, universal

The Exorcist: Believer Welcomes Back Ellen Burstyn In New Featurette

A new featurette welcomes Ellen Burstyn back to the world of The Exorcist as Believer is set to come out in theaters in one week.

The Exorcist: Believer may be a new chapter in the iconic franchise legacy, but as David Gordon Green showed with Halloween, that new chapter needs a strong dose of nostalgia. So the film welcomes back Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role of Chris MacNeil, mother to Regan, who was possessed in the original and played by Linda Blair. Universal and Blumhouse released a new featurette today welcoming Burstyn back to the franchise, which you can find below.

The Exorcist Returns To Theaters 50 Years Later

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6th, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

Joining Burstyn are Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia O'Neill. This is being planned as a new trilogy of films, and we only have one more week to go before we see what is in store.

