Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, david gordon green, peacock, The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer To Stream On Peacock Starting December 1st

The Exorcist: Believer will debut on Peacock December 1st for some holiday season chills, joining a bunch of other Blumhouse films on there.

Article Summary The Exorcist: Believer to stream on Peacock starting December 1st for horror fans.

David Gordon Green's film grossed $133M globally and stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and more.

New chapter in The Exorcist series brings back Ellen Burstyn from the original film.

Despite mixed reviews, a sequel is set for 2025 with anticipation for a new director.

The Exorcist: Believer opened in theaters at the beginning of October and has since debuted on digital purchase services. Now, we know when it will debut on a streaming service, as the film will come to Peacock on December 1st. Leslie Odom, Jr., Lidya Jewett, Olivia O'Neill, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ellen Burstyn star in this one, directed by David Gordon Green. The film has grossed $133 million worldwide, with $65 million of that coming domestically. This film joins many other Blumhouse movies on the service right now, which include Five Nights At Freddy's, Black Phone, The Invisible Man, The Purge TV series, and more.

The Exorcist Returned, And Most Shrugged

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6th, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

I have a feeling that more people were waiting to stream this one. It is not a terrible film, but I was hoping for more and left the theater scratching my head at some of the choices. The sequel currently has a 2025 release date, so I guess we will wait to see who they hire as a director for the new one before we get too excited about that film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!